Darlington Raceway Hosts NASCAR Playoff Opener This Weekend

DARLINGTON, South Carolina – Darlington Raceway will kick off the NASCAR playoffs this weekend, featuring both the Cup and Truck series events. The action begins Saturday with the NASCAR Truck Series, which will hold a 200-mile race as part of its championship playoffs.

The Truck Series race is the first of seven races divided across three rounds to determine the champion. On Sunday night, the NASCAR Cup Series will start its playoffs with the prestigious Southern 500. Chase Briscoe, the defending champion from the previous year, hopes to defend his title as the series returns the race to its playoff schedule after it served as a regular-season finale in 2024.

This race marks the Truck Series’ first late-summer appearance at Darlington since 2021. Ross Chastain earned the victory in the last Truck race held at this venue on May 10, 2024. NASCAR fans are eager to see how this year’s competitors will perform.

Coverage of the events at Darlington Raceway will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, airing on USA Network. The weather forecast suggests partly cloudy conditions with a high of 87 degrees and only a 7% chance of rain.

As the excitement builds for the weekend’s races, teams and drivers are finalizing preparations. Notably, the Cup Series will have a qualifying session in the morning, followed by the race later in the evening.

The standings are also heating up as Kyle Larson leads with a +26 point advantage, while other notable drivers like Denny Hamlin and William Byron are close behind. Fans are ready for an unpredictable and thrilling weekend at ‘The Track Too Tough to Tame.’