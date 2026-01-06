DaRon Holmes II Shines in Surprise Role for Denver Nuggets

TORONTO, Canada — DaRon Holmes II made a significant impact during his first critical minutes in the NBA on December 31, 2025, as the Denver Nuggets faced the Toronto Raptors. With the team already depleted due to injuries, Holmes stepped up when backup center Jonas Valanciunas left the game with a calf strain.

Despite being under pressure, Holmes played a notable 21 minutes, scoring 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. His performance was crucial in a tight game, as he helped maintain the Nuggets’ momentum amid a tense fourth quarter.

“He gives up the offensive rebounds. I didn’t see him put his head down. He just kept playing,” said Nuggets coach David Adelman. “That’s the key in the NBA. You’re gonna have moments when you get embarrassed or somebody physically owns you, whatever it is. You just gotta go to the next play.”

Holmes, who had previously spent most of his time in the G League, expressed the challenge of the situation. “That was a lot, man, just to see Valanciunas get hurt. We already have four starters down,” he said. “I have to catch my wind and figure this out.”

Despite a few defensive mistakes, Holmes contributed significantly on both ends of the court. He managed to defend Scottie Barnes, the Raptors’ top player, while also setting effective screens and showing an ability to drive the ball under pressure.

“He was really good,” Adelman noted. “He’ll learn as he goes. He can always pick-and-pop and do it against traditional fives.”

Holmes, who was selected 22nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, had missed his rookie season due to an Achilles injury. After recovering and honing his skills in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold, he proved ready for a higher level of competition.

His recent development saw Holmes averaging 20.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in the G League, which translated well to his increased role in the NBA. “I think he’s only gonna get better with time and experience,” said teammate Jamal Murray. “He’ll slow down the game.”

As the Nuggets navigate a challenging period without stars like Nikola Jokic, who is sidelined with a knee injury, Holmes’s adaptability will be essential for the team’s success moving forward.

“You create a good shot, shoot it,” Adelman advised. “The more DaRon does that, the better it puts us in a good place.”