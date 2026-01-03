Sports
Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Darren Raddysh scored midway through overtime, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. This win marked the Lightning’s fifth consecutive victory, pushing them forward in their playoff pursuit.
The game was significant for Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who celebrated his 1,000th regular-season game in charge. He has led the team since March 2013 and achieved his 595th win as the longest-tenured head coach in the NHL.
Nikita Kucherov contributed to the Lightning’s success with a goal and an assist, while Brandon Hagel’s three assists were pivotal in the game. Raddysh scored the decisive goal after receiving a perfect pass from Hagel.
The Lightning took an early lead when J.J. Moser scored in the first period. However, the Ducks quickly responded, with Jansen Harkins equalizing late in the second period.
As the game progressed, Tampa Bay regained the lead with Brayden Point scoring before Anaheim’s Beckett Sennecke tied it again early in the third period. Mason McTavish scored on a power play, bringing the score to 3-3.
In overtime, the Lightning ramped up their attack. After a flurry of chances, Raddysh found the back of the net, sending Tampa Bay to victory.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves, securing the win in goal for the Lightning, while Lukas Dostal stopped 24 shots for Anaheim. The Ducks were able to earn a point but have now lost four straight games.
Next, the Lightning will face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, and the Ducks will host the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
