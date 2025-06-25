Darren Star’s ‘Younger’ Dominates U.S. Comedy Streaming Rankings in 2025

NEW YORK, NY — Darren Star’s series Younger has surged to the top of U.S. streaming rankings, dominating the comedy genre for the first five months of 2025. According to recent data from Luminate, the show’s seven seasons claimed seven of the Top 10 spots in U.S. viewership between January and May.

Season 1 soared to #3 with 2.4 billion views, while other seasons ranked from #5 to #10, with viewership ranging from 1.4 billion to 1.9 billion. This rise in viewership came after all episodes became available on Netflix domestically in January, nearly a decade after the show originally premiered on TV Land in March 2015.

The series stars Sutton Foster as Liza, a 40-year-old single mother who pretends to be 26 to secure a job in publishing. Other cast members include Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor, and Peter Hermann. Star praised Younger‘s original run as “a wonderful experience” and had hoped it would find a second life on a streaming platform.

“I was happy to have done as many seasons as we did because I hoped that when it was all done, it would find a streaming platform,” Star stated. He emphasized the show’s binge-worthy nature, designed with cliffhangers to keep audiences engaged.

Star expressed surprise at the show’s ratings success, noting, “I was aware that people were discovering it, but I didn’t know to what extent. Netflix doesn’t share those numbers, so it was a nice surprise.” More viewership details are expected in the coming months as Netflix prepares to reveal its semi-annual data.

Despite previously airing on Hulu and Paramount+, Younger did not achieve similar success on those platforms. Star remarked, “People weren’t finding it on Hulu. It speaks to the power of Netflix and its algorithms.” He noted that even he found it challenging to locate the show on Hulu.

The theme of May-December romances, such as Liza’s relationship with her younger neighbor Josh, has gained popularity in recent films, possibly contributing to the series’ renewed interest.

“I don’t think those romances ever get old,” Star said. He added that the show holds a timeless quality that allows its themes to stay relevant.

Star highlighted that Younger transcended its initial premise, evolving beyond Liza’s age deception to explore broader narratives about career and love. He noted it received favorable reviews during its run, yet lacked award recognition.

The possibility of a revival has been mentioned, with Star stating he would welcome conversations about it. “I’d be excited to pursue some sort of revival,” he said, reflecting on the chemistry among the cast. Star confirmed there have been no official discussions with Netflix regarding a return.

Star concluded that although he ended the series on his terms, there remain many stories to tell, particularly about Liza’s character growth in a new chapter of her life. “I think there’s a lot of story left,” he said.