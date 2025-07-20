Sports
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold Headline Misfits Boxing 22
Manchester, England – Darren Till and Luke Rockhold are set to clash in a bridgerweight title fight at Misfits Boxing 22 on August 30. The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester and marks Till’s third appearance under the Misfits banner.
Till, a former UFC welterweight title challenger, has transitioned to boxing following his UFC release in 2023. He secured two victories against MMA veterans in his previous outings, including a unanimous decision win against former UFC fighter Darren Stewart in May. Till has a professional boxing record of 2-0.
Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion, will make his boxing debut at Misfits Boxing 22. He has competed across various combat sports, including the UFC, Strikeforce, and BKFC. Rockhold most recently scored a knockout victory over Joe Schilling in Karate Combat in April.
The co-main event features Tony Ferguson, a former interim UFC lightweight champion, facing off against social media influencer Salt Papi. This bout will be for the interim middleweight title. Ferguson (25-11 MMA) is pursuing a new path in boxing after parting ways with the UFC, where he suffered eight consecutive losses.
Salt Papi, born Nathaniel Bustamante, has made a name for himself in the influencer boxing scene with a record of 6-2. He has bounced back from previous losses to achieve three straight wins, including a recent knockout victory.
Both matchups will be broadcast live on DAZN in the United States, drawing attention to the rising trend of mixed martial artists transitioning to boxing.
