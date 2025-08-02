Yu Darvish Leads Padres to 5-0 Win Over Mets

San Diego, California – Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings, leading the San Diego Padres to a 5-0 victory over the New York Mets on July 30, 2025. This win completed a three-game sweep for the Padres, who have now won five straight games while keeping pace with the defending World Series champion in the NL West.

Darvish (1-3), who is approaching his 39th birthday on August 16, allowed only two hits, struck out seven batters, and did not walk anyone in his fifth start of the season. After giving up a single to the Mets’ leadoff hitter, Darvish retired 13 consecutive batters, showcasing his dominance on the mound.

The Mets were without slugger Pete Alonso, who was sidelined after fouling a ball off his foot. Meanwhile, Gavin Sheets shone for the Padres by hitting a two-run homer off Mets starter Carlos Holmes (9-6) in the third inning, following a throwing error that allowed him to reach first base. Sheets’ homer traveled an estimated 427 feet to right-center, marking his 15th of the season.

Machado also contributed to the score with a two-run single in the second inning, bringing in two runs and establishing an early lead. This win marks the first time the Mets have been swept in a three-game series in San Diego since 2008.

Darvish received a standing ovation from the crowd of 42,627 as he exited after pitching a perfect seventh inning. His 111th major league victory, combined with his 93 wins in Japan, places him at the top of the all-time list for most combined wins.

Next up, the Mets will start left-hander David Peterson (7-4, 2.83 ERA) against the San Francisco Giants. The Padres have yet to announce their starter for their upcoming home series against the St. Louis Cardinals.