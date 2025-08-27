Yu Darvish Overcomes Injury to Shine for Padres

San Diego, CA – Yu Darvish, the veteran pitcher for the San Diego Padres, has shown remarkable resilience this season despite a history of injuries. On August 27, 2025, Darvish prepared to start against the Seattle Mariners, demonstrating his commitment to the game and his team.

About thirty months ago, Darvish signed a six-year contract extension, which raised questions about his future in baseball. “For me, it’s hard to believe,” Darvish said back then, reflecting on his career. “I thought that I was close to my end as a baseball player.” Since signing, he has been acknowledged as the winningest Japanese-born pitcher in both Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball.

This season has been challenging for Darvish, who has made 51 starts but also faced multiple injuries. In a tribute to his late brother-in-law Norifumi Yamamoto, a former MMA fighter who passed away from cancer, Darvish has worn a shirt bearing Yamamoto’s photo on days he pitches.

Last weekend, Darvish faced his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and accomplished a remarkable feat by holding them to one run over six innings. It was his fourth such performance since turning 35, a remarkable milestone considering no other Padres pitcher has achieved similar outings after that age. Teammate Manny Machado praised Darvish’s efforts, emphasizing the significance of his return to form after battling injuries.

Darvish made a significant adjustment to his pitching style, lowering his arm angle, which has resulted in a series of impressive starts. His pitching coach, Ruben Niebla, noted the unique nature of such a drastic change mid-season. “His ability to maintain multiple pitch types is impressive,” Niebla said.

Despite his elbow issues and a history of surgeries, including Tommy John surgery in 2015, Darvish continues to demonstrate his determination. He expressed uncertainty about how long he could maintain his level of play but remains committed to giving his all. “I want to push myself as hard as I can,” Darvish stated.

Teammates and coaches have remained impressed by his dedication and body control, as he occasionally practices throwing with his off hand, showcasing his exceptional skills. As the race for the division title heats up, Darvish’s performance will be pivotal for the Padres.

As the Padres and Dodgers continue their competitive rivalry, the upcoming games remain crucial for both teams as they vie for playoff positioning. Darvish, now 39, has become an integral part of his team’s quest for success as the season draws to a close.