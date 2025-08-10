Sports
Darwin Núñez Completes Transfer to Al-Hilal from Liverpool
Liverpool, England — Darwin Núñez has completed his transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal after three seasons with Liverpool FC. The 26-year-old Uruguayan striker officially switched clubs today for a fee reported to be €53 million (approximately $62 million), pending international clearance.
Liverpool FC expressed gratitude towards Núñez in a statement, saying, “Everybody at the club would like to thank Darwin for his contributions and wish him and his family all the best for the future.” Núñez joined Liverpool in June 2022 from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million and scored 40 goals in 143 appearances.
During his time at Anfield, Núñez was part of a successful campaign, winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup. However, he started just eight matches in the title-winning season of 2024-25 and faced pressure to improve his performances.
His departure comes as Liverpool seeks to reorganize their squad. The club has already spent close to £300 million this summer, acquiring players like Hugo Ekitiké and Florian Wirtz. Furthermore, Liverpool has received nearly £200 million from player sales this window.
Núñez’s move to Al-Hilal marks a significant shift for the player, who was also targeted by Newcastle and another Saudi club, Al-Nassr. Liverpool rejected a £110 million bid for Alexander Isak from Newcastle last week, indicating their continuing pursuit of a new striker.
Núñez’s final season with Liverpool featured memorable highlights, including crucial stoppage-time goals against Brentford. As a key player in the last championship squad, his impact on the team will be noted as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.
