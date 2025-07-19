Data Breach Risks Afghan Allies as U.K. Government Faces Scrutiny

LONDON, England — A data breach in the U.K. Defence Ministry has raised serious concerns for thousands of Afghan citizens who assisted British military efforts. As the Taliban closed in on Kabul in 2021, many Afghans who aided British forces sought refuge in the U.K. However, the British government failed to safeguard their personal information, exposing them to potential retaliation.

In February 2022, an official within the Defence Ministry accidentally released personal details of about 19,000 Afghan applicants, including names and family information. This mistake left those who trusted Britain for safety in a perilous situation. Senior officials only became aware of the breach in August 2023, more than a year after it occurred.

Ben Wallace, then-Conservative Party defense secretary, expressed his anger at the breach. “That is regretful,” he stated in a BBC interview. The uproar intensified when it was revealed that Wallace and his colleagues had sought a legal order to prevent media reports on the breach, effectively keeping the situation secret for two years.

The government later established a new relocation program for Afghans, known as the Afghan Relocation Route, which has already brought over 4,000 Afghans to the U.K. This initiative is expected to cost over $1 billion. However, critics, including current defense secretary John Healey, are questioning the lack of accountability regarding the data breach and subsequent actions.

The fallout from the revelations prompted strong reactions in Parliament. Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, criticized his predecessors for their handling of the situation, labeling it a “major data breach” alongside mismanagement of resources. The former veterans minister, Johnny Mercer, condemned both major parties and the Defence Ministry for their roles in the ongoing crisis, emphasizing the long-lasting impact of past decisions.

The breach poses significant risks not only for those already in the U.K., who may never safely return to Afghanistan, but also for the estimated 600 Afghan soldiers and their dependents still waiting for relocation. Jim Townsend, former U.S. deputy assistant defense secretary, highlighted the moral and national security implications of the resettlement efforts, stating, “If we expect to have people from the local areas where we might have to operate, we want them to help us.”

Current government reviews indicate no Afghans have been directly harmed because of the breach, but hearings in Parliament regarding the actions and secrecy of the Defence Ministry are anticipated.