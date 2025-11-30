Davante Adams Shares Secrets with Sean McVay at Exclusive Club

LOS ANGELES — NFL coach Sean McVay and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams recently met for dinner at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. The two discussed football strategies, focusing on Adams’ unique release techniques that have contributed to his success over 12 seasons.

During their meeting last spring, Adams showcased his moves to McVay, who reflected, ‘We didn’t get too many looks. I think people were like, ‘That’s some cool [stuff] right there.’’ The two seasoned athletes bond over their shared understanding of the game, which they refer to as ‘football meatheads or football nerds’ talk.

Adams boasts an impressive record this season with the Rams, including 48 receptions for 631 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdowns. McVay praised Adams for his pivotal role in the Rams’ offense, stating, ‘He makes it right.’ With the Rams heading into Week 13 with a 9-2 record, Adams’ contributions have been crucial.

Adams described his approach to route running as not just about speed but about strategy and deception. ‘It’s a big cerebral game out there,’ he said. ‘A lot of people don’t hone in on it like I do. That gives me a big edge.’

Teammate Puka Nacua recognized Adams’ ability to constantly engage in this strategy, noting, ‘He’s playing that chess game the entire game.’ As the Rams prepare for their upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, Adams looks to continue his standout performance and help secure their seventh win.

McVay expressed excitement about the synergy developing in their offense, saying, ‘It’s pretty cool to see it come to life in a Rams uniform.’