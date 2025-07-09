Dave Abbruzzese Addresses Fans About Pearl Jam Reunion Speculation

SEATTLE, Wash. — Former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese addressed fan speculation about his return to the band in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 8. Abbruzzese’s remarks come after current drummer Matt Cameron announced his departure from Pearl Jam after 27 years.

In his lengthy statement, Abbruzzese, 57, expressed gratitude for the support of fans and shared his thoughts about potentially rejoining the Grammy-winning band. “Due to the announcement of the mighty Matt Cameron choosing to step down from the Pearl Jam throne he has had for the past 27 years, there has been much talk of my drumming and the what if and would may never be,” he wrote.

After receiving numerous inquiries about reconciling with his former bandmates, Abbruzzese clarified, “To be clear, I have nothing to reconcile with them about.” He explained that his dismissal from the band in 1994 stemmed from creative and personal tensions, which he claims were not entirely his fault.

“My firing from the band and the subsequent trials and tribulations caused by the actions of the band’s management and the band’s old label that made things challenging for me weren’t completely my doing,” he said. Abbruzzese pointed out that while he has experienced petty conflicts, he has not held any resentments toward his former bandmates.

He shared his sadness regarding the lack of contact over the years. “It seems the guys in the band matured and grew up as much as I did, but the fact that I haven’t had any personal contact with any of them leads me to believe the water under the bridge runs too deep and too icy for there to be any reconnection or reconciliation,” Abbruzzese said.

Abbruzzese expressed that although he believes he could contribute to the band if given the opportunity, he does not foresee that happening. Additionally, he asked fans to stop contacting him about reaching out to Pearl Jam’s management regarding a reunion. “I wish Pearl Jam and its organization continued success and I do hope that there will come a day that we can again connect on some level,” he wrote.

His message concluded with heartfelt remarks about the importance of music in his life and a nod to his ongoing career. Abbruzzese joined Pearl Jam in 1991, contributing to their iconic albums “Vs.” and “Vitalogy” before being dismissed from the band three years later. He was also notably absent from the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2017.

As Pearl Jam prepares to continue their touring schedule following Cameron’s retirement, the search for a new drummer is underway, with discussions around prior drummers like Dave Krusen and Matt Chamberlain.