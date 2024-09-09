Dave Bautista Reveals Dramatic Body Transformation for New Role

WWE legend and Hollywood star Dave Bautista has undergone a remarkable body transformation for his latest acting role. The 55-year-old, who transitioned from a successful wrestling career to acting full-time after retiring in 2019, has showcased his new physique recently.

Bautista first made a name for himself in the wrestling world in 2002, debuting on SmackDown as Deacon Batista. Over the years, he became a prominent figure in professional wrestling, winning six world titles and facing off against some of the industry’s biggest names, including The Undertaker, Triple H, and Randy Orton.

Throughout most of his wrestling career, Bautista maintained a weight of around 290lbs (21st), with his heaviest weight reaching an impressive 370lbs (26st). However, for his role in the upcoming film The Killer’s Game, Bautista has significantly transformed his physique, dropping to 240lbs (17st).

The actor described this transformation, stating, “I’m getting super trimmed, this is probably the lightest I’ve been since I was 19 years old.” He added that after completing the film Knock at the Cabin, he decided to focus on his body weight and diet to achieve this new look.

Bautista noted the challenges he faced in losing weight, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining a healthy diet. He highlighted that his journey began a year and a half ago when he weighed 315lbs (23st) at the end of filming Knock at the Cabin.