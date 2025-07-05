Dave Bautista Stars in Action-Packed Sci-Fi Film ‘Afterburn’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dave Bautista stars in the upcoming sci-fi action film ‘Afterburn,’ based on the graphic novel series by Scott Chitwood and Paul Ens. The film also features Olga Kurylenko and Samuel L. Jackson. Endurance Media recently released an action-packed trailer for the movie.

‘Afterburn’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world ten years after a solar flare has decimated technology across the globe. Bautista plays Jake, an ex-soldier turned treasure hunter who aims to recover the Mona Lisa from under the nose of a destructive warlord. He teams up with freedom fighter Drea, portrayed by Kurylenko, for this crucial mission.

Director J.J. Perry, known for his work on the Netflix action-comedy ‘Day Shift,’ described the film as combining the adventurous elements of ‘Indiana Jones’ with the world-building style of ‘Children of Men.’ In a statement, producer Toby Jaffe expressed excitement, stating, ‘Afterburn is a terrific action story,’ and praised Bautista’s versatility as an actor.

Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Steve Richards, and Bautista himself are producers, and they have been working on bringing this project to life for six years. According to Jaffe, the special effects will utilize practical stunt work to enhance authenticity.

The film marks a significant milestone in Bautista’s career, showcasing his evolving roles beyond typical action heroes. Although a release date has not been set, it is projected to hit theaters in late 2025 or early 2026.