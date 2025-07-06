Dave Bautista Stars in Sci-Fi Film Afterburn Amid Trailer Release

Hollywood, CA — The highly anticipated sci-fi action film Afterburn has unveiled its first thrilling trailer, featuring Dave Bautista alongside Olga Kurylenko and Samuel L. Jackson. The film, set in a post-apocalyptic world, is based on the graphic novel series created by Scott Chitwood and Paul Ens, with illustrations by Wayne Nichols.

Afterburn depicts a future ten years after a catastrophic solar flare has decimated global technology. Bautista plays Jake, an ex-soldier turned treasure hunter. His mission involves teaming up with freedom fighter Drea, portrayed by Kurylenko, to recover the famous artwork, the Mona Lisa, before it falls into the hands of an unstable warlord.

J.J. Perry directs the film, marking his second collaboration with Bautista, following The Killer’s Game. Production is backed by Original Films, with Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe producing, alongside Steve Richards for Endurance Media and Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment. Jaffe describes the film as a blend of the adventurous spirit of Indiana Jones with the dystopian elements of Children of Men.

According to Black Bear‘s John Friedberg, the pairing of Bautista and Jackson creates a powerful draw for international audiences. “With an action master like J.J. at the helm, this is going to be a spectacular cinematic event,” Friedberg said.

The film’s journey to production has been lengthy, reportedly taking six years of development. While Gerard Butler initially championed the project, he departed, paving the way for Bautista and Perry to bring it to fruition. The team wrapped production last summer, and fans are excited for a potential release in late 2025 or early 2026.

As anticipation builds, viewers are eager to see how Afterburn transforms the beloved graphic novel into a cinematic experience. Bautista continues to expand his filmography, promising to surprise audiences with his versatile acting skills in this high-stakes adventure.