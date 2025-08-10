Dave Chappelle Debuts Unreleased Doc at Martha’s Vineyard Festival

Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts – Comedy fans gathered for a rare screening of Dave Chappelle‘s unreleased documentary, Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life, at the 23rd annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on Aug. 8. The film highlights Chappelle’s innovative cornfield comedy shows during the COVID-19 pandemic and was met with laughter and cheers from the audience.

The documentary, initially titled Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place, first premiered in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall. However, distribution was postponed amid backlash from jokes made in his Netflix special, The Closer. Chappelle’s appearance at the festival serves as part of his ongoing philanthropic efforts to support the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C.

After a welcome from Duke Ellington’s principal Sandi Logan, co-director Steven Bognar introduced the hour-long feature to a packed crowd at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center. Phones were secured upon entry, following the customary protocols for Chappelle’s events.

“We have a neighbor; his name is Dave. When the world shut down in 2020, Dave called us,” Bognar said, reflecting on the motivation behind the film. He noted the significant influence of George Floyd’s murder and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests on Chappelle’s decision to host his shows.

The documentary captures Chappelle’s journey as he organized over 50 live performances in the cornfields of Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he lives, during the height of the pandemic. Partnering with his wife Elaine and local residents, they implemented a social distancing model for the shows, creating a safe space for fans.

Viewers were treated to candid moments featuring Chappelle alongside comedy legends like Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, and the late Bob Saget, paired with musical performances from artists such as Common and Erykah Badu. Chappelle also discussed his mentorship role for up-and-coming comics, including Michelle Wolf and Mo Amer.

At the end of the screening, Chappelle humorously addressed the audience, expressing surprise at the open forum that followed. “I didn’t read the brochure, I just showed up,” he said, emphasizing the importance of sharing his voice amid societal challenges.

Chappelle also expressed gratitude towards David Letterman for supporting his comedy shows, acknowledging him as a pivotal figure in the comedy community. He encouraged aspiring comedians with a nod, declaring, “If you’re not going to be as good as Dave Chappelle, there’s no need to leave.”

The evening concluded with Chappelle tackling questions from the audience, including discussing the fallout from his controversial trans jokes with wit and humor. He shared memories of his formative years at Duke Ellington, affirming the school’s importance in shaping his identity as an artist and a person.

For the fifth consecutive year, Chappelle will be hosting Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp in Yellow Springs from July 4 through the weekend of Aug. 21-23.