Health
Dave Coulier Announces Second Cancer Diagnosis After Battling Lymphoma
LOS ANGELES, California — Dave Coulier, known for his role as Uncle Joey on “Full House,” has revealed he is battling cancer once again. In an interview with TODAY, the actor announced he is undergoing treatment for early-stage oropharyngeal carcinoma, which is linked to HPV-16 infection.
Coulier’s difficult health journey started in late 2024 when he was diagnosed with stage 3 aggressive B-cell lymphoma. After undergoing successful chemotherapy, he was declared cancer-free in April 2025. This milestone provided much hope for his fans and other cancer patients.
However, a recent PET scan in October 2025 found a new growth at the base of his tongue. Following a tissue biopsy, the growth was confirmed as cancerous, leaving Coulier shocked. He stated that this treatment experience is different from his previous battle with lymphoma.
Currently, Coulier is undergoing 35 radiation sessions scheduled over several weeks, with the final session set for December 31, 2025. He remains optimistic, emphasizing that oropharyngeal cancers linked to HPV-16 have a high cure rate. Doctors estimate a 90% chance of successful treatment.
The actor has been open about his fight against cancer, urging others to prioritize regular health screenings. “Going through cancer is tough, but it’s an incredible position to find yourself in when you realize your voice could potentially save someone’s life,” he shared.
Reflecting on his previous battle with lymphoma, Coulier recalled the day he received the shocking diagnosis. He mentioned how rapidly things changed from believing he had a simple cold to facing an aggressive cancer. “I went from ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to ‘I have cancer,’ and it was pretty overwhelming,” he said.
His wife, Melissa, has been a constant source of support throughout his health challenges. Coulier acknowledged the significant impact of having her by his side, stating, “We’ve been a team.”
His “Full House” co-stars, including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, and Candace Cameron Bure, have also reached out frequently. Stamos FaceTimed him daily, reinforcing their strong bond. In celebrating Coulier’s cancer-free milestone in April, Bure said, “DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!”
With treatment underway, Coulier is looking forward to new projects, including launching a line of all-natural and sustainable products later this year. He continues to inspire his fans by advocating for health awareness and preventive care.
