Dave Hakstol Hired as Avalanche Assistant Coach for 2025-26 Season

DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado Avalanche announced today the hiring of Dave Hakstol as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. Hakstol will join existing staff members Jared Bednar, Nolan Pratt, Jussi Parkkila, and Brett Heimlich.

Hakstol, 56, last coached in the NHL as the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken from 2021 to 2024. Under his leadership, the Kraken reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the 2022-23 season, where they advanced to the Second Round after surprising the defending champion Avalanche in the first round. Despite an overall record of 107-112-27, Hakstol was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award in 2023.

“Dave brings a wealth of knowledge and experience behind the bench and will be a great fit on Jared’s staff,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “He has an extensive coaching background with a lot of success and will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Hakstol expressed excitement about joining the Avalanche. “This is a proud organization with a lot of talented players and a tremendous coaching staff,” he said. “I look forward to being a part of this special group and can’t wait to get to work.”

Before his time in Seattle, Hakstol served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, where he achieved a record of 134-101-42 in three seasons. He also coached at the University of North Dakota, leading the team to seven Frozen Four appearances.

Hakstol’s coaching style and experience will be pivotal as the Avalanche look to improve in the upcoming season after their playoff exit against the Dallas Stars.