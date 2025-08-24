Dave Matthews Band Sweats Through Epic Return to Kia Forum

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The humidity was thick in Los Angeles on Friday, August 22, as the Dave Matthews Band (DMB) took the stage at the Kia Forum for the first time in 27 years. The sticky air came as a surprise to fans expecting the usual warm summer weather of Southern California.

Returning from a nearly three-week break during their summer tour, DMB opened with the track “You and Me,” acknowledging the long wait for their Inglewood fans. The band quickly energized the crowd with “So Right,” featuring Stefan Lessard’s deep bass lines that got everyone dancing almost immediately.

Throughout the nearly three-hour set, the lineup—comprised of Matthews on vocals and guitar, Carter Beauford on drums, Tim Reynolds on guitar, Rashawn Ross on trumpet, Jeff Coffin on saxophone, Buddy Strong on keys, and Lessard on bass—delivered powerful performances with remarkable solos. During “Recently,” an impressive horn session showcased the band’s talent and synergy.

Matthews, feeling the heat of the performance, joked, “I’m sweating like it’s the end of the show… I’ve got to start drinking water,” as puddles formed beneath his guitar. The show featured a treasure trove of fan-favorite deep cuts, including “Stolen Away on 55th & 3rd” and “Crush,” which shifted from jazz-inspired trumpet fills to vibrant guitar interplay.

Midway through the concert, as the band played “Grace Is Gone,” Matthews addressed political matters. He thanked California for “standing up to D.C.” and expressed his views on recent political events, leading to an enthusiastic response from the crowd. “If I offended anybody with what I said, it’s just a difference of opinion,” he quipped, easing any potential tension.

The high-energy atmosphere peaked with the well-loved “Ants Marching” as the crowd erupted in applause. A surprise appearance by Cory Henry added more excitement when he joined for “Lying in the Hands of God,” showcasing his phenomenal keyboard skills that thrilled fans.

The concert concluded with a solo performance by Matthews singing “Take All Day,” which he delivered with heartfelt emotion. The band returned for the encore, finishing with “Warehouse,” which evolved into a spirited Latin jam.

After an exhilarating night of music, Matthews expressed hopes for a quicker return to the Forum. With upcoming stops in Lake Tahoe and a prestigious three-night Gorge run over Labor Day Weekend, fans are eager for the band’s next performance.