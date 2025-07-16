Sports
Dave Parker’s Historic Home Run Derby Victory Remembered 40 Years Later
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Forty years ago, Dave Parker made baseball history by winning the first Home Run Derby at the Metrodome. The event, which was not televised live until 1998, featured ten batters competing for the title on July 15, 1985.
Parker showcased his left-handed swing, which was perfectly suited for the stadium’s short right-field wall, measuring just 327 feet. He hit six home runs, outpacing competitors like Eddie Murray. By then, Parker was already a five-time All-Star and 1978 MVP with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Although he gained fame for his powerful hitting with the Cincinnati Reds, Parker averaged only 15 home runs per season with the Pirates, compared to 27 during his time in Cincinnati.
The victory at the derby added an important accolade to Parker’s career, even as discussions of his Hall of Fame merits continued. Despite his success, only seven Derby champions have been inducted into Cooperstown, and Parker’s absence from the Hall remains a point of contention among fans and analysts.
Sadly, Parker passed away earlier this year, which diminished the celebration of the anniversary. His family and fans reflected on his contributions to baseball, especially this momentous achievement.
As events wrapped up this year, many mourned the missed tribute that could have been offered during the 40th anniversary of his Derby win.
