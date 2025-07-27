Dave Parker’s Son to Honor Father’s Legacy at Hall of Fame Induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — David Parker II will honor his late father, baseball legend Dave Parker, during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Sunday. Parker, who passed away on June 28, will be inducted posthumously nearly a month after his death.

David Parker II was just six years old when his father played his final Major League game. Reflecting on his father’s accomplishments, he expressed, “I’m still humbled, to this day, about things that my dad did.” He has learned about his father’s career gradually, enjoying hearing stories from fans and former teammates.

“I like to stop at Kroger or wherever I’m at and hear the stories about my dad. People think I get tired of it, and I say, ‘No, I like learning new things,’” Parker II added.

The emotional ceremony comes after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease for Dave Parker, who was aware of his induction despite his declining health. “We just didn’t think he was gonna be able to come through all the complications that he had to come,” Parker II said.

Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch visited Parker in late April in Cincinnati, where he presented him with the Hall of Fame jersey and cap. “You could see just how powerful that moment was,” Rawitch said.

At the ceremony, Parker will be inducted alongside other notable players including CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, and Billy Wagner. The Hall of Fame is expecting more than 50 members to attend.

Parker had a distinguished career, hitting .290 with 2,712 hits and 339 home runs. He won two World Series titles and was named the 1978 National League Most Valuable Player. His son hopes to convey his father’s legacy through his speech, stating, “You can’t rush anything.”

This year’s induction is especially poignant, as only two other Hall of Famers have passed away between their election and induction. “It’s right on time,” Parker II said, adding that his father’s achievements will be celebrated on a grand stage.