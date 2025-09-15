David Ayer Discusses Controversial Batman Scene in Suicide Squad

LOS ANGELES, CA — Filmmaker David Ayer recently addressed a controversial scene from his 2016 film, Suicide Squad, involving Batman and Deadshot. In the scene, Batman, played by Ben Affleck, arrests Deadshot, portrayed by Will Smith, in front of his daughter, a moment that has drawn criticism from fans for seeming uncharacteristic of the iconic hero.

Many have pointed out that the arrest takes place in an alleyway reminiscent of the location where Bruce Wayne’s parents were tragically killed. Fans argue that this choice makes Batman’s actions feel out of character and disrespectful to his backstory.

In a recent social media post, Ayer reflected on the scene, stating, “Wish you could see the scene as shot. There’s a lot going on. It’s rich and emotional. Perhaps by arresting her father, Batman believes he’s sparing her worse trauma. Or perhaps with his own traumatic past, Batman is doing what many hurt people do: he’s leaving wreckage behind him without being aware.”

Ayer’s comments highlight the complexity of Batman’s character, suggesting that his actions may stem from a place of deep emotional pain. He added, “Batman has always operated at the edge. Does he fight and arrest bad guys to protect his wounded inner child? Is he just reenacting the past from an unhealthy place? I love this kind of debate.”

Ayer has been vocal about how the final cut of Suicide Squad does not reflect his original vision. This has sparked the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement, which aims to allow Ayer to showcase his complete version on HBO Max. As of now, Warner Bros. Pictures has not announced whether Ayer’s cut will be released.

The officially released version of Suicide Squad is currently available for streaming on HBO Max, alongside James Gunn’s 2021 sequel to the film. Fans remain eager to know if they will ever see Ayer’s intended version of the story.