David Beckham’s DIY Haircut Results in Hilarious Bald Spot

Los Angeles, CA — David Beckham, the legendary English football player, experienced a humorous mishap while attempting to trim his hair at home. Beckham posted a video on Instagram Sunday showing how his DIY haircut resulted in a noticeable bald spot on his head.

In the video, Beckham’s wife, Victoria, can be heard off-camera exclaiming, “What have you done?” Beckham responded, “It’s not funny… the clipper head fell off.” The couple’s playful banter provided a light-hearted moment for followers.

Victoria Beckham jokingly roasted her husband about their children having “hours of content” to enjoy from this incident. “It does not look good,” she said, adding, “I’m going to always be honest with you. It looks terrible.”

In his Instagram caption, David Beckham explained, “This happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear my wife didn’t find it funny at all.” He also made a reference to the Netflix documentary “Beckham,” where he famously tells Victoria to “be honest.” He quipped that she doesn’t “always need to BE THAT HONEST” when it comes to his hair.

This comedic incident may lead Beckham to rethink his approach to hair trimming in the future, possibly opting for a visit to a professional next time.