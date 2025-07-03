David Benavidez to Face Anthony Yarde for WBC Title in November

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — David Benavidez will defend his WBC light heavyweight title against Anthony Yarde in November during Riyadh Season, as announced by promoter Turki Alalshikh. This matchup comes after Benavidez, undefeated at 30-0 with 24 KOs, moved up divisions to secure the title after previously pursuing a fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Benavidez won the interim title in June 2024 against Oleksandr Gvozdyk and has since successfully defended it against David Morrell in February. He was elevated to full champion status after Dmitry Bivol did not make a title defense, sparking speculation about future matchups with top contenders.

Yarde, who holds a record of 27-3 with 24 KOs, has been named by fans as an underwhelming challenger, as many had hoped for a matchup against WBO interim champion Callum Smith instead. Fans criticize Yarde’s past performances and perceive him as a gatekeeper fighter lacking the ability to win against elite competition.

Despite this, Yarde has won his last four fights, albeit against less formidable opponents. His most notable losses came against Sergey Kovalev and Artur Beterbiev, both resulting in stoppage defeats.

Babatunde Ajayi, Yarde’s trainer, expressed confidence in the matchup, stating that this fight will put Yarde back at the center of the boxing world. He emphasized that the matchup serves as a tribute to Yarde’s late assistant trainer, James Cook, adding emotional weight to their upcoming fight.

The specific date and venue for the fight have yet to be confirmed. The boxing community eagerly anticipates this clash between two powerful punchers, with both Benavidez and Yarde showcasing their aggressive styles in the ring.