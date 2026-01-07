David Blough Emerges as Candidate for Lions Offensive Coordinator Job

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions are initially looking to fill their offensive coordinator position, and former quarterback David Blough has reportedly emerged as a candidate. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared this news early on January 7, 2026.

Blough, who retired as a player in 2023, is currently in his second year as a coach, having served as the Washington Commanders’ assistant quarterbacks coach. He played a significant role in developing Jayden Daniels, a young QB who has shown promise as a franchise player for Washington.

Late in the 2025 season, after Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard accepted the head coaching position at Stanford, Blough became the interim quarterbacks coach. His brief experience managing a position group will test his readiness to run a complete offense.

During his time as a backup quarterback in Detroit, Blough earned praise for his football intelligence and leadership qualities. Head coach Dan Campbell once described him as “smart” and noted his ability to communicate effectively in the huddle.

While Blough is considered to have a strong grasp of the Lions’ offensive strategies, his lack of experience may pose challenges in stepping into this significant role. As of now, Blough is the only known candidate being considered for the position.

The Lions are moving forward in their search for an offensive coordinator after parting ways with John Morton earlier on the same day. Updates will be provided as more candidates are identified in the coming weeks.