Sports
David Blough Emerges as Candidate for Lions Offensive Coordinator Job
Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions are initially looking to fill their offensive coordinator position, and former quarterback David Blough has reportedly emerged as a candidate. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared this news early on January 7, 2026.
Blough, who retired as a player in 2023, is currently in his second year as a coach, having served as the Washington Commanders’ assistant quarterbacks coach. He played a significant role in developing Jayden Daniels, a young QB who has shown promise as a franchise player for Washington.
Late in the 2025 season, after Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard accepted the head coaching position at Stanford, Blough became the interim quarterbacks coach. His brief experience managing a position group will test his readiness to run a complete offense.
During his time as a backup quarterback in Detroit, Blough earned praise for his football intelligence and leadership qualities. Head coach Dan Campbell once described him as “smart” and noted his ability to communicate effectively in the huddle.
While Blough is considered to have a strong grasp of the Lions’ offensive strategies, his lack of experience may pose challenges in stepping into this significant role. As of now, Blough is the only known candidate being considered for the position.
The Lions are moving forward in their search for an offensive coordinator after parting ways with John Morton earlier on the same day. Updates will be provided as more candidates are identified in the coming weeks.
Recent Posts
- Will Arnett Discusses His Role in ‘Is This Thing On?’ on Awards Tour Podcast
- Iowa Men’s Basketball to Face UCLA in Big Ten Showdown
- David Blough Emerges as Candidate for Lions Offensive Coordinator Job
- Texas Tech Signs 7-Foot Center Stephanie Okechukwu Midseason
- Ohio State RB James Peoples Transfers to Penn State for 2026
- Islanders Host Devils in Key NHL Matchup Tonight
- Wisconsin Badgers Prepare for Key Game Against UCLA
- Chiefs Waive Quarterback Shane Buechele After One Game
- Razer Unveils Holographic AI Companion Project Ava at CES 2026
- Former CIA Officer Aldrich Ames Dies in Prison at Age 84
- Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean Spark Dating Rumors
- Panthers Face Maple Leafs in Key Eastern Conference Matchup
- Spurs Seek to Overcome Grizzlies Amid Injury Concerns
- Timberwolves Snap Heat’s Winning Streak with 125-115 Victory
- New CMS Policy Alters Child Vaccination Reporting Requirements
- LSU Falls to Texas A&M in SEC Opener, 75-72
- Michigan Wolverines Aim to Stay Unbeaten Against Penn State
- Hurricanes and Stars Face Off in Key NHL Matchup
- Avalanche and Lightning Set for Exciting Matchup in Tampa Bay
- Antoine Semenyo Set for Manchester City Move