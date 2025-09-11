David Bowie’s Archive Opens for Public Viewing at V&A

London, England – Fans of David Bowie can now explore a trove of his artistic legacy at the V&A’s David Bowie Centre, which opens to the public this Saturday. The archive, part of the museum’s new East Storehouse, features 90,000 items collected from Bowie’s estate and offers a glimpse into the musician’s creative process.

The exhibition includes everything from stage costumes to personal artifacts. Among the notable items is a collection of works sent to Bowie by fans, including a comical ‘ROCK CONCERT’ display of pebbles with faces drawn on them. Curator Madeleine Haddon called the center a “treasure chest for Bowie fans.” She noted that highlights like a fan-made T-shirt urging Bowie to tour again demonstrate his humor and connection to his audience.

The V&A Centre showcases nine themed display cabinets, with three rotating every six months. It allows visitors to access the entire archive, a system designed to be user-friendly compared to similar U.S. pop archives aimed primarily at academic research.

Among the hidden gems in the archive is an unrealized movie script titled “Young Americans,” where Major Tom becomes embroiled in a conspiracy related to the moon landings. Haddon noted that the project reflects Bowie’s keen interest in international politics and British identity.

Also featured are Bowie’s sketches, handwritten lyrics, and instruments, including a koto used during the recording of the “Heroes” album. Noteworthy is a letter from The Beatles’ label rejecting Bowie in 1968, underscoring his early struggles. Historical items, like the key to Bowie’s Berlin apartment from the 1970s, tell of his life and influence during that period.

The V&A aims to inspire creativity and engagement with Bowie’s work, appealing not only to devoted followers but also to new audiences. Haddon remarked, “We want visitors to pursue their own creativity and discover new stories, making unexpected connections with Bowie and contemporary art.” As the countdown to the opening continues, anticipation builds for Bowie fans excited to engage with his colorful and storied past.