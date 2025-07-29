News
David Brom, Convicted Ax Murderer, Released After 35 Years in Prison
LINO LAKES, Minn. — David Brom, who was convicted of murdering his family with an ax at the age of 16, has been released from prison after serving more than 35 years of his three life sentences. His release follows a Minnesota law enacted in 2023 that allows juvenile offenders serving life sentences the opportunity for parole after 15 years.
Brom, now 53, was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Lino Lakes overnight and is currently on work release at a halfway house in the Twin Cities, where he will be monitored by a GPS bracelet and receive ongoing case management.
In 1988, Brom brutally killed his mother, father, younger sister, and younger brother in their Rochester home. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder. During his trial, expert testimony on his mental state was debated, leading to a jury conviction despite his claims of insanity.
The 2023 law allows juvenile offenders like Brom, after 15 years, to present their case for parole before a Supervised Release Board. The board considers inmates’ behavior during incarceration, psychological evaluations, and input from victims’ families when making its decisions. Brom’s case was evaluated in January, where he expressed remorse and indicated personal growth during his time in prison.
State Senator Jordan Rasmusson, who attempted to amend the law to require a minimum of 25 years before parole eligibility, criticized Brom’s release. “Releasing him now undermines the severity of that act and the suffering it caused,” Rasmusson stated.
Under the supervision requirements, Brom must adhere to a strict schedule and is required to work or attend school full-time. Any violations of the conditions of his release could lead to him being sent back to prison.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections reported that, in the past year, 23 juvenile offenders had parole hearings under the new law, with four granted parole and 19 denied. Rachel Moran, a law professor, noted that such opportunities could motivate inmates to focus on rehabilitation.
Olmstead County Sheriff Kevin E. Torgerson responded to the situation cautiously, asserting that the system must trust the decisions of the parole board while reflecting on the impact of Brom’s past crimes on the community.
