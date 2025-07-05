David Charvet Prefers Construction Over Hollywood Fame

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — David Charvet, best known for his roles in “Baywatch” and “Melrose Place,” has firmly stepped away from Hollywood for over a decade to focus on his construction business.

The 53-year-old actor founded Jones Builders Group in 2008, working primarily on luxury homes in the Los Angeles area. “It was one way for me to leave Hollywood and to still be creative,” Charvet explained in a recent interview.

When Charvet and his then-wife, Brooke Burke, started their family, he realized acting would take a backseat. He prioritized being present for his two children, Heaven Rain, now 18, and Shaya Braven, 17. “I promised Brooke that I would be that man,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to being a hands-on father.

Reflecting on his past fame, Charvet remarked, “I don’t miss the fame. I don’t miss the workload that we had because we used to work a lot, and it’s very hard to raise a family that way.” He commended fellow actors who manage to balance acting careers with family life.

After seven years of marriage, Charvet and Burke announced their separation in 2018, formalizing their divorce in 2020. Despite the changes in his personal life, Charvet has found satisfaction in his new career.

His construction company recently partnered with Burn LA, a fitness studio owned by Maria Chase, with plans for expansion in Miami and New York City. “I’m learning more today than I ever thought I would, and it’s incredible because this new little baby of ours, Burn, is flourishing in such an incredible way,” he noted.

While Charvet misses some aspects of Hollywood camaraderie, he has no regrets about his career shift. “I have to say that what I’ve experienced with my kids…has definitely made me a better man,” he said, acknowledging the value of real relationships.

In 2022, Charvet expressed that he left the spotlight to reinvent himself as a dedicated father. “I wanted to stay home, and I wanted to be a good dad. I wanted to be there for my children every single day,” he said, highlighting his commitment to family.

Charvet appeared in “Baywatch” from 1992 to 1996 and starred in “Melrose Place” from 1996 to 1998. Although he enjoyed his time in front of the camera, he admits the transition to construction has been rewarding. “My job today is I service people,” he concluded. “I’m no longer the star.”