Entertainment
David Corenswet Hints at Superman’s Role in DC’s Lanterns Series
LOS ANGELES, CA — David Corenswet hinted at a potential future for his Superman character in the upcoming DC series, Lanterns. The actor expressed his desire for Superman to appear in R-rated projects during a recent interview with The Nerdist.
Corenswet, who stars in the highly anticipated Superman film directed by James Gunn set to release on July 11, 2025, shared his thoughts about the character’s evolution in the new DC universe. He stated, “One thing that excites me so much about James’ vision for the DCU is the different genres and tones that the movies can take on.”
He conveyed excitement about the idea of merging Superman with darker themes, suggesting, “I would love to see this Superman in an R-rated project.” His mention of Lanterns as a possible connection stirred intrigue among fans who are eager for new storytelling approaches in the DC franchise.
In addition to the hints at Lanterns, Corenswet discussed the potential for Superman to transition into a detective role. “I would be happy to see Superman in a detective, you know, in something like Lanterns, where it’s a True Detective feel,” he explained.
Filming for Lanterns began earlier in 2025, with a release speculated for 2026. The series features Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan. James Gunn has previously indicated that the Lanterns series shares a connection with Superman, involving characters like Guy Gardner.
Gunn noted, “It’s just such a different tone from what Superman is,” indicating that expansive creative possibilities are on the horizon.
Recent Posts
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak