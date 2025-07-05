David Corenswet Hints at Superman’s Role in DC’s Lanterns Series

LOS ANGELES, CA — David Corenswet hinted at a potential future for his Superman character in the upcoming DC series, Lanterns. The actor expressed his desire for Superman to appear in R-rated projects during a recent interview with The Nerdist.

Corenswet, who stars in the highly anticipated Superman film directed by James Gunn set to release on July 11, 2025, shared his thoughts about the character’s evolution in the new DC universe. He stated, “One thing that excites me so much about James’ vision for the DCU is the different genres and tones that the movies can take on.”

He conveyed excitement about the idea of merging Superman with darker themes, suggesting, “I would love to see this Superman in an R-rated project.” His mention of Lanterns as a possible connection stirred intrigue among fans who are eager for new storytelling approaches in the DC franchise.

In addition to the hints at Lanterns, Corenswet discussed the potential for Superman to transition into a detective role. “I would be happy to see Superman in a detective, you know, in something like Lanterns, where it’s a True Detective feel,” he explained.

Filming for Lanterns began earlier in 2025, with a release speculated for 2026. The series features Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan. James Gunn has previously indicated that the Lanterns series shares a connection with Superman, involving characters like Guy Gardner.

Gunn noted, “It’s just such a different tone from what Superman is,” indicating that expansive creative possibilities are on the horizon.