David Corenswet and Julia Best Warner Celebrate Relationship at Superman Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Actor David Corenswet and his wife, Julia Best Warner, made their relationship red carpet official at the premiere of Corenswet’s new film, Superman, on Monday, July 7.

The couple attended the high-profile event at the TCL Chinese Theatre, marking their first official public appearance since marrying in 2023 and welcoming their first child in early 2024.

Corenswet, 32, donned a navy blue pinstriped suit complemented by a light blue and white shirt, along with a matching knit tie. Warner chose a sleeveless sage green dress that highlighted her elegance, paired with dangling earrings.

While Corenswet has been private about their married life, he shared insights into the intersection of his personal and professional experiences during the Superman filming. He revealed that he learned about Warner’s pregnancy just two days before auditioning for the role.

“For the first several months of her pregnancy, we weren’t telling anybody. We had these two quite huge secrets between us,” Corenswet said. He noted that their shared experiences of physical changes during this time were amusing; both gained around 40 pounds during the same period.

The premiere was also graced by Corenswet’s co-stars, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, among others. Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, dazzled in a royal purple gown, while Hoult, as Lex Luthor, opted for a stylish black leather outfit.

Corenswet expressed gratitude for the iconic role he now portrays, reflecting on the legacy of past Superman actors while discussing their support. “They provided words of encouragement and shared their appreciation for how they had stewarded the character,” he said.

With Superman set to fly into theaters on Friday, July 11, Corenswet’s journey has not only been marked by performing but by the personal milestones shared with Warner, illustrating both love and collaboration.