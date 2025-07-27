Entertainment
David Corenswet Talks Fame and Friendship with Glen Powell
Los Angeles, CA – David Corenswet is sharing insights about his rise to fame and his friendship with Glen Powell. Both actors are making waves in Hollywood after starring in major films. Corenswet, who took on the iconic role of Superman, reflected on how fame changes relationships.
In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Corenswet discussed his experiences following the release of Superman. He recalled a memorable time when Powell was staying with him for a lacrosse final. During the game, fans repeatedly shouted ‘Hangman,’ referencing Powell’s character from Top Gun: Maverick.
Corenswet related this to his own anticipated fame, saying, ‘While it may just be Superman for a while, it won’t be too long before “David Corenswet” starts getting some shouts.’ He understands that his association with the superhero will soon eclipse his previous work, including The Politician.
Moreover, Corenswet is set to star in a biopic titled Mr. Irrelevant, directed by Jonathan Levine. He mentioned that he has been in talks for various roles, indicating a busy future ahead. Powell’s career trajectory, from ‘Hangman’ to household name, has given Corenswet a sense of what is to come.
The two stars have a history, having co-starred in the upcoming film Twisters. Powell expressed excitement about Corenswet’s casting as Superman, highlighting their supportive friendship as they both navigate their rising careers.
As they gain recognition, Corenswet and Powell continue to support each other, making their camaraderie a topic of interest among fans. Their journey and friendship reflect the close-knit nature of Hollywood, filled with supportive collaborations.
David Corenswet can be seen in Superman, currently in theaters, while Twisters, featuring both actors, is available for streaming.
Recent Posts
- Ralph Macchio Pushes Movie Release After Cobra Kai Finale
- Man Drops Paternity Claims Against Jay-Z After Years of Legal Battle
- Freddy Fazbear Returns in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Teaser for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Revealed at Comic-Con 2025
- Court to Enforce Subpoena Against Ovitz in Ormond Lawsuit
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $350 Million for Saturday Drawing
- Marshawn Lynch Produces Documentary on Seahawks’ Relocation Battle
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Net Worth Reaches $2 Million Amid Rising Fame
- Mariners Seek Redemption Against Angels After Tough Loss
- Current Players Fail to Recognize Heisman Winner Reggie Bush
- LaMelo Ball’s Instagram Post Ignites Conversation Among Athletes
- Brush Fire Rages in Montecito Heights Amid Strong Winds
- SpaceX Launch Lights Up North Carolina Sky Early Saturday
- Morgan Wallen Drops Hip-Hop Remix of ‘Miami’ Featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross
- Cruz Azul Signs Stars Amid Competitive Liga MX Transfer Market
- Negotiations Continue for Garcia-Romero Rematch; Garcia Predicts Knockout
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $350 Million for Saturday’s Drawing
- SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites Amid Service Outage
- Madonna’s Remixes from Ray of Light Released in New Album Veronica Electronica
- Dan Aykroyd Explains Why He Skipped SNL’s 50th Anniversary