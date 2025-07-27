David Corenswet Talks Fame and Friendship with Glen Powell

Los Angeles, CA – David Corenswet is sharing insights about his rise to fame and his friendship with Glen Powell. Both actors are making waves in Hollywood after starring in major films. Corenswet, who took on the iconic role of Superman, reflected on how fame changes relationships.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Corenswet discussed his experiences following the release of Superman. He recalled a memorable time when Powell was staying with him for a lacrosse final. During the game, fans repeatedly shouted ‘Hangman,’ referencing Powell’s character from Top Gun: Maverick.

Corenswet related this to his own anticipated fame, saying, ‘While it may just be Superman for a while, it won’t be too long before “David Corenswet” starts getting some shouts.’ He understands that his association with the superhero will soon eclipse his previous work, including The Politician.

Moreover, Corenswet is set to star in a biopic titled Mr. Irrelevant, directed by Jonathan Levine. He mentioned that he has been in talks for various roles, indicating a busy future ahead. Powell’s career trajectory, from ‘Hangman’ to household name, has given Corenswet a sense of what is to come.

The two stars have a history, having co-starred in the upcoming film Twisters. Powell expressed excitement about Corenswet’s casting as Superman, highlighting their supportive friendship as they both navigate their rising careers.

As they gain recognition, Corenswet and Powell continue to support each other, making their camaraderie a topic of interest among fans. Their journey and friendship reflect the close-knit nature of Hollywood, filled with supportive collaborations.

David Corenswet can be seen in Superman, currently in theaters, while Twisters, featuring both actors, is available for streaming.