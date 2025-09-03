David Duchovny Shares Hope for X-Files Reunion Amid Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA — Although “The X-Files” concluded its 11-season run in 2018, rumors about a possible reunion persist, fueled by the show’s enduring fan base. Actor David Duchovny, known for portraying FBI agent Fox Mulder, recently shared his thoughts on the chances of revisiting the iconic series during an interview about his new book, “About Time: Poems.”

In the interview, Duchovny stated, “I’ve got nothing. I’d be the first to tell you if I had anything, but I don’t.” His honesty likely disappointed many fans who hope for a revival. However, the 65-year-old actor remains open to the idea of returning to his role if the circumstances are right.

“I have nothing against the show. I always love the show, and I love working with the people who made the show,” Duchovny explained. He added, “So, I wouldn’t say no [to doing a reunion], but it just has to work for everybody at the right time. And obviously, we’re running out of time. [We’re not getting] any younger. But, yeah, I mean, I love that world.”

Originally premiering in 1993, “The X-Files” gained immense popularity and ran for nine seasons before its first hiatus in 2002. The series made a surprising comeback in 2016 with a tenth season and concluded with its eleventh in 2018. The franchise also produced two feature films and two spin-off shows, further solidifying its legacy in television history.

As of now, 20th Century Studios has not made any official announcements regarding a potential “X-Files” reunion. Fans continue to speculate and hope for the show’s return.