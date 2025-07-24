Entertainment
David Ellis Reviews Lupa: A Mixed Dining Experience
LONDON, England — David Ellis recently dined at Lupa, a new Roman-style restaurant that has captured the interest of food enthusiasts and celebrities alike. Co-founded by Ed Templeton of Carousel and actor Theo James, Lupa aims to serve ‘Roman comfort food’ under the guidance of head chef Naz Hassan.
The restaurant, located in Highbury, accommodates only 28 diners, which adds to its exclusivity. Decorated in a familiar café style, Lupa features mushroom soup walls, wood tables, and café curtains that resemble many other eateries in the area.
The menu is traditional Italian, offering dishes such as antipasti, pasta, and secondi. Hassan, known for previous work at Pidgin, has crafted a menu filled with recognizable comfort foods. However, Ellis noted that while the offerings are familiar, they may lack creativity. For example, the all’amatriciana was lackluster, described as underpowered compared to similar supermarket products.
One standout dish was the courgette flower stuffed with burrata, which Ellis enjoyed, though he found another item, the ‘carbonara,’ unexpected and not what he anticipated. The paccheri featured a rich egg yolk sauce but was overpowering with its trio of pepper.
Despite some misses, Ellis commended the chef’s ability to create tender lamb chops and delicious roast potatoes. Lupa maintains a relaxed atmosphere, which allows diners to enjoy their meals at a comfortable pace. However, he left the restaurant feeling uncertain about whether it offered a good, bad, or indifferent experience.
With time, Ellis believes Hassan may refine his offerings, but he humorously reflects on how Romulus and Remus would have struggled if they depended on Lupa for sustenance.
The cost for a meal for two is approximately £130 at 73 Highbury Park, N5 1UA.
Recent Posts
- Atlético-MG Faces Bucaramanga for Copa Sul-Americana Advancement
- Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun