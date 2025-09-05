David Ellison’s Controversial Move with Bari Weiss at CBS News

NEW YORK, NY — David Ellison, the newly appointed leader of CBS News, is making waves with his first major decision: a potential acquisition of Bari Weiss’ opinion outlet, The Free Press, for between $100 million and $200 million. This move comes shortly after Ellison’s successful merger of Paramount and Skydance Media, which raised concerns about his commitment to keeping the network apolitical.

When reporters questioned Ellison about a rumored deal to run public service announcements on CBS related to Donald Trump, he repeatedly stated he wanted to keep the company free of political bias. However, recruiting Weiss, a polarizing figure known for her outspoken views on cultural issues, contradicts this stance.

Weiss, who previously served as an opinion editor at The New York Times, launched The Free Press in 2022 and has built a reputation for her fierce critiques of both the left and the right. Reports suggest she is in line for a senior editorial role at CBS News should the acquisition go through. This potential role adds another layer of tension within a newsroom already unsettled by Ellison’s leadership approach.

The news of Weiss’s possible promotion comes after Ellison made significant concessions during the merger process, including dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at CBS News. Sources close to the situation indicate that these changes have caused unrest among employees, many of whom fear for the integrity of the network’s editorial independence.

Ellison’s tenure at CBS will be under close scrutiny as he seeks to revitalize the network, which has seen declines in viewership. Analysts are questioning whether bringing in a figure like Weiss will stem the ratings fall or exacerbate existing tensions among staff and viewers alike.

As discussions continue regarding her move to CBS News, both Ellison and Weiss remain tight-lipped about the details. The situation remains fluid, and many industry insiders are eager to see how this high-profile acquisition will unfold.