David Gilmour Announces Special Rehearsal Performances for New Album

David Gilmour has released his first new album in nine years, titled ‘Luck and Strange‘, through Sony Music. The album arrived this week and has already received critical acclaim.

In conjunction with the album’s launch, Gilmour has scheduled two exclusive rehearsal performances in Brighton Centre on Friday, September 20th (Evening) and Saturday, September 21st (Matinee). Each show will be limited to an audience of just 1,500 people.

Tickets for these unique performances are priced at £30. To secure a chance to purchase them, fans are required to have bought a copy of ‘Luck and Strange’ from the official David Gilmour UK store by 8 AM on Monday, September 16th. Ticket links and codes will be provided at midday on the same day, with ticket access commencing at 3 PM.

The upcoming shows are anticipated to offer fans an exclusive preview of Gilmour’s forthcoming live performances, which will occur in notable locations including Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York.

‘Luck and Strange’ features several singles, including ‘The Piper's Call‘, ‘Between Two Points‘, and ‘Dark And Velvet Nights’. The album was recorded over a period of five months in Brighton and London and is a collaboration between Gilmour and Charlie Andrew, known for producing works for alt-J and Marika Hackman.

The new album contains nine tracks, featuring a reimagined version of ‘Between Two Points’, originally by The Montgolfier Brothers. The track highlights the vocals and harp played by Gilmour’s daughter, Romany. It also includes the lead track, ‘The Piper’s Call’, and the title track which features contributions from the late Richard Wright, a keyboard player renowned for his work with Pink Floyd.

David Gilmour’s upcoming live performances will feature an impressive band lineup, including Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, as well as vocalists Louise Marshall and the Webb Sisters, Hattie and Charley. Romany Gilmour will also join the performances, playing vocals and harp at selected shows.

The scheduled performances include Brighton Centre on September 20th and 21st, followed by a series of shows in Rome at Circo Massimo from September 27th to October 3rd. Following that, Gilmour will perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London from October 9th to 15th, and then at the Intuit Dome and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from October 25th to 31st. The tour will conclude with shows at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 4th, 5th, 6th, 9th, and 10th.