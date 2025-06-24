David Goyer Discusses ‘Blade’ and Future Projects Amid Challenges

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — David S. Goyer, the writer of the original “Blade” film, expressed his desire to assist with the new iteration of the Marvel character. Goyer spoke to Variety on May 29, suggesting that Disney and Marvel should reach out to him for help as they’ve faced multiple delays.

“It’s so funny, about eight months ago, I had so many people ask me, ‘Dude, would you get in there on ‘Blade’?” Goyer said. However, he revealed that he had already offered his services to Marvel but was turned down. “I had my agent call Marvel and say, ‘Do you guys need any help?’ And they said, ‘We love you, but we think we’ve cracked it now.'”

Despite not knowing the full details behind the film’s production delays, Goyer mentioned that he would consider writing the script if Marvel ever calls him. “I love the character, and it sort of started my superhero career,” he said. He has since transitioned primarily to projects with DC but remains fond of Marvel.

Goyer is currently busy with several television projects, including Apple TV+’s “Murderbot,” which is airing now. He is also preparing for the second season of Netflix’s “The Sandman,” premiering July 3, and his adaptation of another work debuting on July 11.

In addressing the challenges faced by “The Sandman” amid recent allegations against author Neil Gaiman, Goyer noted, “I have tremendous respect for women that come forward in those situations. It’s really concerning, but Netflix felt they had to let the show air.”

As he looks ahead, Goyer is hopeful for a third season of “Foundation” based on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi epic, stating that the storylines are designed to be interconnected. Even though he’s stepping away from superhero narratives, he has a remake of “The Blob” in development and is working on new, unspecified projects that diverge from his previous genres.

Goyer said, “They’re very, very different from ‘Foundation’ and ‘Murderbot’ and ‘Sandman.’” He hinted at still incorporating genre elements while exploring new storytelling avenues.