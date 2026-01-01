David Harbour Stands Tall Among ‘Stranger Things’ Cast in Season 5

LOS ANGELES, CA — David Harbour has become a standout figure in Netflix’s hit series ‘Stranger Things,’ not only because of his acting but also due to his impressive height. At 6 feet 3 inches, Harbour, who portrays Jim Hopper, is the tallest member of the main cast, a fact that is particularly noticeable in Season 5.

In the recently released Volume 2 of Season 5, fans were surprised to see the height disparity between Hopper and other main characters, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), and Joyce (Winona Ryder). Brown and Ryder both measure at 5 feet 3 inches, while Berthelsen is even shorter at 5 feet tall. This makes Harbour a foot taller than each of them, emphasizing the visual differences during scenes.

The show’s co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have noted that the larger size of Hopper adds an interesting dynamic to the character’s relationships, especially with Eleven and Kali, who are portrayed as younger figures in the series. The contrast of their sizes serves not only for visual appeal but also symbolizes the complex relationships between the characters.

However, while Harbour holds the title of tallest main cast member, his position changed slightly with the addition of Alex Breaux to the ensemble as Lieutenant Akers. Breaux measures 6 feet 4 inches, making him the tallest of the new cast members.

Despite the presence of shorter co-stars, the tension and storyline progression between Hopper and Eleven takes center stage in this season. Matt Duffer discussed how the relationship evolves, highlighting a protective instinct in Hopper stemming from his own past loss.

As the show approaches its final episode on December 31, expectations are high, not just for the conclusion of the series but also for Harbour’s character arcs. Viewers witnessed the emotional stakes rise in the story as Eleven grapples with secrets and the complexities of her bond with Hopper, creating a tense atmosphere leading into the series finale.

Harbour’s towering presence remains a defining feature of both his character and the series itself, blending physicality with emotional depth as the beloved show concludes its journey on Netflix.