David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts Celebrate Seven Years of Marriage

LOS ANGELES, CA — David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on July 31. The couple exchanged vows in Italy in 2018 and took to social media to share a heartfelt message marking the occasion.

On Thursday, Roberts, a former model, posted a nostalgic wedding photo to Instagram, writing, “7 years married ❤️ @davidhasselhoff.” The couple first reflected on their wedding day during their first anniversary in 2019.

Roberts described their wedding as “the best wedding we have been to,” expressing her admiration for Hasselhoff. “I chose the perfect man to be my husband so kind, thoughtful with a huge heart and one of the nicest people I know. I am so lucky and still in love with this man,” she stated.

The couple met in 2011 when Roberts approached Hasselhoff for a photo while he was in town filming for Britain’s Got Talent, where he was a judge. That initial interaction led to a date and a romantic relationship.

In 2016, Hasselhoff proposed during a beachside picnic in Malibu, surprising Roberts. “We were both in tears. I genuinely had no idea he was going to do that. I’m still overwhelmed,” she recalled.

Despite a 28-year age gap, Hasselhoff, 73, and Roberts, 45, have maintained a strong bond. Hasselhoff shared his concerns about their age difference but ultimately felt that their love was worth the risk. “I had a saying, ‘You don’t get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can’t live without them,’” he said.

Roberts does not let the age gap bother her. “I don’t worry about it. I don’t want to miss out on being with someone I love because of what might happen down the line,” she said.

Hasselhoff was previously married to Catherine Hickland and Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, with whom he shares two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.