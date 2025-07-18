David Hasselhoff Turns 73: A Look Back at His Iconic Life

LOS ANGELES, CA — David Hasselhoff, the beloved actor and singer known as ‘The Hoff’, celebrates his 73rd birthday on July 17, 2025. Over the past five decades, he has maintained a prominent place in the entertainment world.

Hasselhoff’s rise to fame began in the 1980s with his portrayal of Michael Knight on the hit series Knight Rider, which aired from 1982 to 1986. His popularity continued to soar when he starred as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch, a role that solidified his status as a television icon.

In addition to his acting career, Hasselhoff is also a father. He shares two daughters, Taylor and Hayley, with his ex-wife Pamela Bach. The girls were born in 1992 and have often been a significant aspect of his life.

As fans celebrate Hasselhoff’s milestone birthday, a series of photographs from his life illustrate his journey from a young actor in the 1970s to a pop culture sensation. Included are memorable moments such as a shirtless photo on horseback, an appearance at Universal Studios in 1976, and a stylish outfit reminiscent of the disco era.

Hasselhoff also showcased his singing talents, releasing 15 studio albums, including the successful Looking for Freedom in 1989. That same year, his character from Baywatch became a household name, leading the show to run for 12 years until 2001.

As the years have gone by, he continues to juggle his career in entertainment with his responsibilities as a father. In a cherished 2001 photo, Hasselhoff is seen proudly with his daughters, capturing a tender moment that reflects his family life.

David Hasselhoff remains a beloved figure, and as he turns 73, fans look back fondly on his illustrious career and personal milestones.