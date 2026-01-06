Entertainment
David Lee Roth Announces 2026 North American Tour Starting This April
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – David Lee Roth, former frontman of the legendary rock band Van Halen, has announced a 30-date solo tour across the United States and Canada. The tour is set to begin on April 16, 2026, in Airway Heights, Washington, and will conclude on August 7 in Sturgis, South Dakota.
The 71-year-old rock icon is known for his high-energy performances and distinctive vocals. Roth’s tour marks a significant moment in his career, following a five-year hiatus from live performances, which he ended in May 2025 at the M3 festival. “We’ve reached the end of my first retirement,” Roth quipped during a recent concert. “How many retirements did Rocky have, nine?”
The North American tour includes stops in notable cities such as Anaheim, Tucson, Nashville, and Boston, with performances scheduled throughout April, May, and June. In Wilmington, Roth is set to perform at the Wilson Center on May 12 at 7 p.m. Organizers at the Wilson Center emphasized Roth’s pivotal role in Van Halen, stating, “With over 80 million records sold worldwide, the band’s impact on rock music remains unrivaled.”
Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale on January 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public sales starting on January 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Roth’s last solo album was released over two decades ago, though he has recently released several singles.
Fans can look forward to an exciting setlist featuring classic Van Halen hits, as Roth prepares to embark on this highly anticipated tour.
Recent Posts
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Wordle Revealed
- Exciting Matchups Set for WTA Brisbane International
- Melbourne City Hosts Brisbane Roar in A-League Clash
- Multiple Earthquakes Reported Across California and Mexico on New Year’s Weekend
- Dacre Montgomery’s Return: A New Role in ‘Dead Man’s Wire’
- Liam Rosenior Emerges as Top Candidate for Chelsea Head Coach Position
- Illinois Player Wins $1 Million in Lucky Day Lotto
- The Legacy of Pablo Escobar: A Look at Manuela Escobar’s Life
- Tragic Fire in Swiss Ski Town Claims 40 Lives on New Year’s Day
- Roblox Outage Affects Thousands Worldwide as Users Report Errors
- Joe Rogan and Jay Anderson Discuss UFOs and Ancient Mysteries
- Poll Reveals Americans Skeptical of Billionaire Political Influence
- Guillermo del Toro Honors Late Brother at Film Awards Ceremony
- Rising Stars Eala and Jović Defeat Legends Williams and Svitolina in New Zealand
- Wagner Moura Highlights Transformative Theater Skills in Actor Roundtable
- King Tides Cause AT&T Outage, Disrupt 911 Services in Marin County
- Breakout Star Williams to Debut on ‘The Tonight Show’
- Exciting Matches Ahead at ATP 250 Hong Kong Open
- Clippers Face Warriors in Crucial NBA Showdown Monday Night
- John Collins Returns, Contributes to Clippers Victory Over Kings