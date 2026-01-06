David Lee Roth Announces 2026 North American Tour Starting This April

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – David Lee Roth, former frontman of the legendary rock band Van Halen, has announced a 30-date solo tour across the United States and Canada. The tour is set to begin on April 16, 2026, in Airway Heights, Washington, and will conclude on August 7 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

The 71-year-old rock icon is known for his high-energy performances and distinctive vocals. Roth’s tour marks a significant moment in his career, following a five-year hiatus from live performances, which he ended in May 2025 at the M3 festival. “We’ve reached the end of my first retirement,” Roth quipped during a recent concert. “How many retirements did Rocky have, nine?”

The North American tour includes stops in notable cities such as Anaheim, Tucson, Nashville, and Boston, with performances scheduled throughout April, May, and June. In Wilmington, Roth is set to perform at the Wilson Center on May 12 at 7 p.m. Organizers at the Wilson Center emphasized Roth’s pivotal role in Van Halen, stating, “With over 80 million records sold worldwide, the band’s impact on rock music remains unrivaled.”

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale on January 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public sales starting on January 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Roth’s last solo album was released over two decades ago, though he has recently released several singles.

Fans can look forward to an exciting setlist featuring classic Van Halen hits, as Roth prepares to embark on this highly anticipated tour.