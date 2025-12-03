David Letterman Welcomes New Guests for Season 6 of Netflix Talk Show

NEW YORK, NY — The sixth season of David Letterman’s Netflix talk series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” is set to premiere on December 16, 2025. This season features three high-profile guests: actor Michael B. Jordan, YouTube star MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson), and Emmy-winning director Jason Bateman.

All episodes will be released simultaneously, offering viewers the chance to watch Letterman’s unique conversations with these influential figures. A trailer for the season was released on Tuesday, showcasing Letterman’s humorous interactions with his guests.

Letterman’s journey in late-night television spanned 33 years before he transitioned to streaming. Since the debut of his Netflix series, he has welcomed various prominent guests, including Barack Obama, Tina Fey, and Jay-Z. The show has garnered multiple Emmy nominations and even won one in 2024.

Jordan, known for his acclaimed roles in films like “Black Panther” and “Sinners,” will bring insight into his expansive career. Meanwhile, MrBeast continues to dominate on YouTube with over 453 million subscribers and will discuss his recent ventures, including his Amazon competition series “Beast Games,” set to debut in 2026. Bateman, famous for his role in “Ozark,” also has new projects, including the upcoming Netflix film “Black Rabbit.”

Letterman’s series has developed a loyal following as it combines in-depth interviews with entertainment value. Viewers are eager to see how he engages with his guests this season, especially with the playful preview seen in the trailer. Letterman remains a strong presence in the entertainment industry, emphasizing his passion for hosting and engaging with guests.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” will continue to entertain audiences as it enters its sixth season, proving that Letterman’s time in the spotlight is far from over.