David Lynch Critiques ‘Twin Peaks’ Second Season as a Misstep

Los Angeles, CA – David Lynch, co-creator of the iconic 1990s series “Twin Peaks,” has expressed strong opinions about the show’s second season. Speaking to TVLine in 2017, he stated, “The pilot is the only thing I am particularly, extremely proud of. There were great moments along the way. The second season sucked.”

Originally aired on ABC, “Twin Peaks” tells the story of a small town shaken by the murder of a teenager, Laura Palmer. Lynch, who collaborated with Mark Frost on the series, managed to blend elements of mystery and dark humor, which captivated audiences during its first season.

However, Lynch feels the second season of the show fell short. He explained that his lack of direct oversight on some episodes allowed for a decline in quality. Executive meddling also contributed to what he described as episodes straying into “goofy territory.” Lynch’s frustration with the series’ direction reflected larger concerns about creative control.

When he returned to direct the revival series in 2017, Lynch made sure to oversee every episode, to maintain the vision of the story. “I wanted it to hold together,” he said. “I see it as a film. [You] don’t stop partway through [a film] and have someone else [direct]. It’s got to have a follow-through from the beginning to the end.”

The revival takes place 25 years after the second season, reintroducing Agent Dale Cooper, played by Kyle MacLachlan, who remains trapped in the mysterious Black Lodge while his evil doppelganger wreaks havoc.

Fans of “Twin Peaks” continue to celebrate the series, which has become a touchstone for cult television. Lynch’s vision remains influential in the landscape of supernatural dramas.