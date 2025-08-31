David Malukas Injured After Crash at Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — David Malukas was injured during the NTT IndyCar Series finale at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. The incident occurred on lap 83 when Malukas, driving the No. 4 Chevrolet, made contact with rookie Louis Foster, causing his car to spin into the wall.

Malukas, who was battling for second place, attempted to pass Foster, but the rookie blocked him. As they entered turn one, the two cars collided, sending Malukas’ vehicle into a backward spin where it hit the fence. This crash prompted race officials to pause the event for repairs to the damaged wall.

Foster expressed his frustration about the incident over the team radio, saying, “That guy’s an idiot. I don’t know if I have damage or not. Emotional. He just turned down into me.” Meanwhile, Malukas exited his car slowly with assistance from the safety team.

The 23-year-old racer was first transported to the infield care center. Due to the severity of the crash, he was later airlifted to a local trauma center for precautionary evaluations. IndyCar medical team member, Dr. Julia Vaizer, reported, “David’s doing well. He’s awake and alert. He’s in really good spirits.”

As news of the crash circulated, fans and team officials remained concerned for Malukas. The race continued after the incident, and Foster received a drive-through penalty for his actions on the track. He is currently in contention for the Rookie of the Year award.

IndyCar later confirmed that Malukas would undergo further testing at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His team, AJ Foyt Racing, expressed their gratitude to the medical personnel involved, stating, “As always, we are eternally grateful for the AMR Safety team and the IndyCar Medical team. They are the best in the business.”

It is not yet clear when Malukas will return to racing but updates are expected following his evaluations.