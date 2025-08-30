Sports
David Neres Misses Napoli vs. Cagliari Match
Naples, Italy – David Neres will not be on the bench for Napoli‘s Serie A match against Cagliari, raising questions about his status with the team.
The Brazilian winger was expected to be part of the squad for the season’s second match. However, it has been confirmed that he will not participate in this game, which takes place on Friday evening.
Coach Antonio Conte revealed that Neres will miss this match due to a delay in his recovery from a minor knee issue. “He is close to returning, but not quite ready yet,” said Conte in a pre-game press conference.
Although Neres had been training with the team, he could not make the final roster due to this lingering injury. Fans were hopeful to see the new signing contribute in his first appearances for the club.
There is no exact timeline for his return, but sources within the club suggest he may join the squad for the next match. Napoli supporters eagerly await updates on Neres, as his skills are expected to boost the team’s performance this season.
As of now, Napoli will face Cagliari without him, aiming for a strong start in the league.
