David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines

CLEVELAND, Ohio — David Njoku‘s time with the Cleveland Browns may be nearing its end after the 2025 NFL season. The veteran tight end, known for his loyalty and signature “Chief Slam” touchdown celebration, has faced a challenging year, especially with the emergence of rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

Njoku, who has battled injuries and personal challenges, has played a crucial role in the Browns’ offense for years. However, recent statistics reveal a steep decline in his playing time and output. Since Week 6, Fannin has outsnapped Njoku 327 to 199, despite Njoku missing one game due to a knee injury. Fannin’s effectiveness is evident as he has completed 71.1% of routes on Cleveland’s dropbacks, in contrast to Njoku’s 44.8%.

This performance gap raises questions about Njoku’s place on the team, especially as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Browns are preparing for the future at tight end with Fannin’s rising profile, making Njoku’s role appear increasingly expendable.

Currently, the Browns have the league’s most expensive roster and need to trim costs, making Njoku’s departure a likely scenario. Although 2025 has not been kind to Cleveland with a record standing at 3-9, Fannin’s contributions stand out. With 51 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns, Fannin is cementing his status as a vital player for years to come.

As the Browns look desperately for any momentum heading into a harsh winter without playoffs in sight, fans are grasping onto Fannin’s rise as a sign of hope for renewal. His performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 could be an opportunity to showcase his skills further—a matchup that could help him solidify his role and help the team look forward.

While Njoku’s valuable contributions to the community and his resilience on the field have earned him recognition, the future appears uncertain as he faces competition from the promising Fannin.