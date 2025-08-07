David Ojabo Identified as Top Trade Candidate for Ravens

Baltimore, MD — David Ojabo, the Baltimore Ravens‘ edge rusher, is being highlighted as the team’s top trade candidate as they prepare for the 2023 preseason.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report stated that Ojabo hasn’t yet become a crucial player for the Ravens. After missing nearly all of his 2022 rookie season due to a torn Achilles, he was sidelined again with a partially torn ACL in 2023. Knox noted on August 7, “He appeared in 13 games last season and recorded two sacks, but he also played a mere 13 percent of the defensive snaps.”

With his previous performance in college at Michigan and impressive measurements from the NFL scouting combine, many are questioning whether the Ravens will see interest in Ojabo on the trade market. Knox suggests that there may be a general manager (GM) willing to offer a seventh-round pick for a player who is currently lower on the depth chart.

The Ravens selected Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 draft (No. 45 overall), despite knowing about his Achilles injury. His physical stats, including standing 6-foot-4, weighing 250 pounds, and running a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, indicated significant potential.

Despite his capabilities, questions arise regarding the Ravens’ decision to invest a second-round pick in someone coming off a serious injury. An NFL analyst stated in 2022, “Ojabo’s rush approach is fairly sophisticated with the feet and agility to juke, stutter, spin and race his way past offensive tackles.”

As the Ravens look toward trades, one potential partner could be the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a surplus of draft picks. The Eagles are also seeking reinforcement in the pass rush area following some offseason moves, which gives Baltimore a chance to explore this trade scenario further.

In summary, as the preseason nears, the Ravens may need to evaluate their options regarding David Ojabo, balancing his untapped potential against the current state of their roster.