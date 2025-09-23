David Pastrnak Returns to Bruins Practice After Injury

BOSTON –– David Pastrnak made his much-anticipated return to the ice on Monday as he participated in his first practice of the Boston Bruins‘ training camp. The winger had been sidelined last week due to tendonitis in his knee but is now eager to contribute as the team aims for an improved 2025-26 season.

Head coach Marco Sturm praised Pastrnak’s presence, stating, “As soon as he steps on the ice, there’s a certain presence we were missing the last few days.” Pastrnak himself downplayed the seriousness of his injury, saying, “It’s nothing too concerning. I played with it all of last year.”

The alternate captain started the camp with solo ice time to give his knee more healing time before joining his teammates. “It’s not perfect yet, so it was perfect timing to try to get it even better,” Pastrnak explained.

Pastrnak’s return was a boost for his fellow players, particularly Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm, who were reunited with him on the first line after a successful previous season. Geekie expressed excitement, saying, “We missed him out there the last week or so.”

In his prior seasons, Pastrnak has been a key player for the Bruins, leading the team with 106 points last season, including 43 goals. His return also coincided with the team’s first power play practice under new assistant coach Steve Spott, who previously worked with the Dallas Stars.

The Bruins struggled on the power play last season, ranking last in the league with a 15.2 percent success rate. Sturm noted, “We need our power play to get going. We do have the pieces, I would say that.” Pastrnak played a significant role in power play situations and will be essential for improvement this year.

Matêj Blümel, a new addition to the Bruins, expressed his admiration for Pastrnak, stating, “It’s special to see a player like him on the ice. It’s a pleasure for me to share the ice with him.” Pastrnak has also taken on a mentorship role, helping Blümel adjust to his new surroundings.

Looking ahead, Pastrnak stated, “We all know we have a lot of work ahead of us, and we’re just going to go out there, compete and get better every single day.” The Bruins will continue preparing for their upcoming preseason games, hoping to build momentum for the regular season.