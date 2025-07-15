David Pollack Reflects on ESPN Departure and Family Focus

Atlanta, GA — David Pollack, a former All-American linebacker, discussed his departure from ESPN two years ago, sharing insights on his journey since then. In June 2021, he was among several on-air personalities, including Max Kellerman and Suzy Kolber, who were let go. Pollack had been with ESPN for nearly 15 years, known for his role on College GameDay. At the time of his dismissal, Pollack was taken by surprise.

“I was definitely surprised,” Pollack told On3. “I didn’t know it was coming. My phone rang, and I was like, ‘Oh, cool. Lee Fitting.’ When I sensed the conversation’s direction, I realized it wasn’t going to be good.” Pollack emphasized that it wasn’t Fitting’s decision, acknowledging the challenges that come with being in the industry.

Pollack’s life took a different turn as he focused on his family after his ESPN exit. His wife, Lindsey, is battling brain cancer and underwent surgery in March. He shared, “Just day by day. It’s been difficult, it’s been fun, and it’s been rewarding. We’ve grown a lot as a family.” Pollack finds joy in being present for his wife and two kids during this challenging time.

Since leaving ESPN, Pollack has embraced new opportunities, including coaching his children’s basketball and football teams. He also launched a podcast titled “See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack” to discuss college football. “I wasn’t the least bit frustrated,” he reflected about his firing. “A big part of life is accepting that sometimes people make decisions, and it affects you.”

Pollack expressed gratitude for his time at ESPN, noting the relationships he built and the experiences he had. “I got to bring my kids to so many different places, see great coaches, and form strong relationships,” he said.

After his departure, Pat McAfee took over Pollack’s previous role on College GameDay. Pollack mentioned that he sensed the transition coming, but did not attribute his firing to McAfee’s hiring. “Pat is really good at what he does, very different and unique,” he remarked. He noted that changes in business happen frequently and are part of the industry landscape.

As for future television opportunities, Pollack has received offers but is currently focused on family. “What a blessing it is to be around her all the time,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of family during this time.

Adjusting to life away from the road has been challenging for Pollack. He misses the camaraderie with colleagues and the thrill of working amidst thousands of college football fans each weekend. “It’s the moments. It’s time with the guys,” he said, recalling fond memories of friendships built over years at ESPN.