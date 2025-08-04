David Roach, Singer of Junkyard, Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle

LOS ANGELES, CA — David Roach, the lead singer of the 1980s hard rock band Junkyard, died on August 2, 2025, after a battle with cancer. He was 59. His death was announced by his bandmates through a social media post on August 3.

The band shared, “After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife. He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer — but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother.”

Roach was diagnosed with an aggressive form of squamous cell carcinoma in late March 2025. The band revealed that he had gotten married just weeks before his passing, highlighting the deep impact of his illness on his personal life.

Born in Dallas, Texas, Roach co-founded Junkyard in Los Angeles in 1987. The band quickly gained recognition for their blues-based sound and were often compared to early Guns N’ Roses. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1989 on Geffen Records.

The band’s popular songs included “Hollywood,” which received airplay on MTV, and the power ballad “Simple Man.” In 1991, Junkyard toured with Lynyrd Skynyrd, solidifying their status in the rock scene of the time.

Despite their initial success, a shift in musical trends led to the band’s disbandment in 1992, after being dropped by their record label. However, Junkyard reunited in 2000 and released a live album, followed by their first new studio album in over 25 years, titled High Water, in 2017.

Chris Gates, one of Roach’s bandmates, expressed his sorrow on social media, stating, “I loved him like a little brother. We had our ups and downs, but that never changed.”

Tributes have poured in from fans and fellow musicians alike since the announcement of Roach’s passing. Riki Rachtman, former host of Headbangers Ball, remembered him as a significant figure in rock music, encouraging fans to listen to Junkyard’s music in tribute.