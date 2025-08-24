David Robertson Dominates in Return to Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA — David Robertson made a triumphant return to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Seattle Mariners. It was his first home game since closing out the 2022 World Series run, and the veteran reliever delivered a strong performance, earning a win in the 6-4 victory.

The 40-year-old right-hander took the mound in the eighth inning of a tied game, showcasing his skill by striking out two batters and allowing no runs. “It was a lot of fun,” Robertson said. “Electric atmosphere, like it always is here.”

In 2022, Robertson threw a scoreless inning in a heartbreaking Game 5 loss against the Houston Astros. Though he played against the Phillies as a Miami Marlins pitcher in 2023, this marked his return to the team where he previously made significant contributions. He was quick to make an impact, setting the stage for a go-ahead two-run home run from teammate J.T. Realmuto shortly after his outing.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson praised Robertson’s ability to perform under pressure. Realmuto, who benefited from Robertson’s strong inning, also recognized the reliever’s continued effectiveness. “His stuff hasn’t aged at all. He’s throwing the ball great,” Realmuto said.

Robertson has pitched four games since rejoining the Phillies last month, and he has yet to allow a run. His confidence was evident as he reflected on his role in the team. “I wouldn’t be here if they didn’t think I could do it,” he stated.

While Robertson is making a comeback, Cristopher Sánchez also shone during the game, achieving 12 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched. Despite allowing two runs, Sánchez’s impressive performance was vital in leading the Phillies’ rotation.

With rising temperatures and critical games ahead, both Robertson and Sánchez stand as key contributors to the Phillies’ efforts this season. The team looks to build momentum as they pursue a championship.