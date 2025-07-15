Sports
David Robertson Throws for Teams as Free Agency Heats Up
NEW YORK, NY — Veteran right-hander David Robertson, a free agent since the end of last season, is throwing for interested baseball teams. According to sources from The Athletic, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets have shown interest in Robertson, who has not pitched in a game since last September.
Robertson, 40, opted out of his contract with the Texas Rangers during the offseason. He had a solid season in 2023, pitching 72 innings across 68 games and finishing with a 3.00 ERA, 99 strikeouts, and 27 walks. Over the last three seasons, he averaged 63 appearances each year with a combined 2.82 ERA. His fastball averaged 93.3 mph during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Last offseason, Robertson declined a mutual option with the Rangers worth $7 million for 2025, taking a $1.5 million buyout instead to explore free agency. However, negotiations have not progressed as clubs hesitated to meet his asking price. With the July 31 trade deadline approaching, several teams are in dire need of bullpen assistance, making Robertson an appealing option.
Robertson is well-regarded for his postseason experience and has played for multiple teams, including the Yankees, Mets, Miami Marlins, and Chicago Cubs. As contending teams seek to enhance their rosters, he could become a valuable asset for the right franchise.
Teams expect to attend Robertson’s upcoming throwing sessions in hopes of signing him. The question remains whether the Rangers will be among them, as their bullpen has performed well this season despite some injuries.
